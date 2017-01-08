Oakland Fire responding to vehicle in estuary, two people were trapped

Photo: @OaklandFireLive
 
Posted:Jan 08 2017 10:48AM PST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 10:50AM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Water rescue teams are responding to a vehicle in the estuary, possibly with two people trapped inside the car.

One person has been transported to Highland Hospital.

On scene are Oakland firefighters, Alameda County Dive Team, Rescue Swimmers, and the SFFD Dive Team has been requested. 

Alameda Fire Department's rescue boat and swimmers are assisting OFD in the rescue. 


