I-580 westbound is closed

Posted:Jan 08 2017 01:14PM PST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 01:14PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - I-580 westbound is closed after a car crashed into the guardrail.

The vehicle blocked the Lakeshore off-ramp. 

More information was not immediately available. 


