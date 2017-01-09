Hwy 1 reopens following Pacifica mudslide

- Northbound Highway 1 in Pacifica is back open following a mudslide overnight.

The mudslide occurred near Reina Del Mar Avenue.

The road re-opened, but the damage is done.

Traffic has been backed up on northbound Highway 1 since about 4 a.m. Monday.

A lot of drivers are finding alternate routes if they’re headed to San Francisco.

Heavy rains caused the mudslide around 11 p.m.

Pacifica police say it took up the entire right lane and was about 8 to 10 feet tall.

Caltrans brought in heavy equipment to scoop up all the dirt, which was hauled to an offsite location.

Now that it’s open, Caltrans will continue to monitor the area.

Caltrans they will send a geotech to look at the hillside as a precautionary measure.

