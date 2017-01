Dead whale found at Angel Island News Dead whale found at Angel Island A dead whale was spotted at Angel Island on Monday.

According to the Marine Mammal Center the whale is a female sub-adult fin whale or blue whale. It's between 40 and 60 feet in length.

Marine Mammal experts were able to take samples from the whale after it was located over the weekend.

They tied the whale to the dock because the weather was so bad over the weekend.

They plan to complete a necropsy shortly.

At this point, additional details have not been released.