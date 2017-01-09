Police ID 2 men killed at San Jose taqueria

SAN JOSE (BCN) - Two men shot to death at a taqueria in East San Jose on Thursday evening have been identified by police as 21-year-old Daniel Maldonado of San Jose and 31-year-old Hugo Sanchez of Sunnyvale.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived at La Mejor Taqueria, located at 2003 Story Road, around 7:45 p.m. A third man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The homicides are the city's first two of the year. Police have not identified a suspect or possible motive in the shooting as of this morning.

The owner of La Mejor Taqueria was not immediately available for comment.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call Detective Sgt. Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283 and may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.