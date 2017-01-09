Rockslide closes Silverado Trail near St. Helena

Rockslide on Silverado Trail at Pratt Rd. near St. Helena. 
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. - A major rockslide has closed the Silverado Trail near Saint Helena this afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials issued an advisory at 2:43 p.m. about the rockslide at Pratt Avenue. Northbound traffic on the Silverado Trail is advised to take Zinfandel Lane to state Highway 29, and southbound traffic should take Deer Park Road to Highway 29.

California Highway Patrol Officer Marc Renspurger said the closure on Silverado Trail is between Pope Street and Deer Park Road.


