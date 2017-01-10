More rain Tuesday could affect both morning/evening commutes News More rain Tuesday could affect both morning/evening commutes The already soggy Bay Area will receive more rain from Tuesday through Thursday, according to KTVU meteorologist, Steve Paulson.

He said that on Tuesday, both the lows and the highs for most of the Bay Area will be in the 50s.

He predicted that San Francisco will receive about 2.28 inches of rain over the next five days.

Counties farther north will continue to be drenched.

Ukiah could receive 3.61 inches of rain over the next five days.

Steve said that while the Tuesday morning commute would be affected by wet roads, the evening commute would be hit harder.

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the Bay Area, from Tuesday 4 a.m. through late Tuesday night.

The entire region is under a high wind warning, while a coastal flood advisory runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday to noon.

Steve also predicts that parts of the Sierra can receive four to eight feet of snow from Tuesday to Thursday.