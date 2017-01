- The Tuesday morning commute on Highway 24 was much worse than normal.

The rain, compounded by a series of crashes along the highway backed up traffic throughout Contra Costa County.

The CHP scrambled to respond to accidents in areas, including Dublin and Walnut Creek.

The drive from Walnut Creek to Oakland took more than an hour Tuesday morning.

Normally, it would only take 15 to 20 minutes.

