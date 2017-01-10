San Francisco residents evacuated after tree falls onto apartment

Firefighters are responding this morning to a report of a tree falling onto an apartment complex in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at a public housing complex at 250 Blythdale Ave., San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

In addition to the downed tree, a gas leak has also been discovered. PG&E crews are responding to the scene, according to Baxter.

Residents in the affected apartment building have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported, Baxter said.

The location is in the same housing complex where another tree fell onto apartments Sunday, displacing two families and a total of seven people, according to Baxter.

That incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at 166 Brookdale Ave. No injuries were reported.