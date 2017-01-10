Sheriff's office advises people to avoid mudslide area in Guerneville

- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office this morning is advising people to avoid the area of a mudslide in Guerneville.

The slide on Santa Rosa Avenue also is affecting Duncan Road and Old Monte Rio Road, sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The slide occurred in a very narrow and steep gulch where trees have fallen and are expected to continue falling, Crum said.

So far, no homes have been damaged but they are near the slide and could be damaged, according to Crum.

Roads in the area are impassable and too narrow, and turning around, especially for news crews in vans, is difficult or impossible, Crum said.

Hills in the area are unstable and high winds are expected, Crum said.

Thirty road closures in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County were listed on the county's website as of mid-morning today.