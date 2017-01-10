Wires down on I-880 southbound in Oakland, traffic stopped

- The CHP responded to reports of wires down on I-880 southbound at 29th Avenue in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

Both directions of I-880 are closed at High Street due to power lines across the freeway.

Traffic in the area is backed up for miles. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Fruitvale Ave.

According to the CHP, there was a traffic collision on East 8th at 37th Avenue which knocked over a power pole.

At this point additional details have not been released.

