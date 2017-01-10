Emoji? Bunny? You decide the next generation Monopoly token

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

   Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
 
   Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky `80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.
 
   Voting runs through Jan. 31. Click here to do so. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company will announce the results March 19.
 
   The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August. 

