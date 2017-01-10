Flood concerns: Drone footage shows Sacramento area, Nimbus Dam spill gates [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Credit: Kelly Huston News Aerial footage shows Nimbus Dam spill gates The latest round of storms to hit Northern California is leading to ongoing flood concerns.

The state Office of Emergency Services on Monday released new drone footage over Nimbus Dam along the American River.

OES officials say operators have taken the unusual step of opening all 18 of the dam's gates in an effort to manage the powerful downstream flows triggered by the storms.

Officials say the river is running more than 6,000 cubic feet per second.

Before dawn on Tuesday, workers with California's Department of Water Resources opened a half-dozen century-old spill gates on the Sacramento River, to ease pressure on the swollen river and on levees.