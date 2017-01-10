SFPD seek van driver in Pacific Heights hit & run, woman hospitalized

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— Police are seeking a van driver who fled after striking a pedestrian Monday evening in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.



At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Bush and Laguna streets, police said.



The pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman, was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a cargo van struck her. The van then fled, heading east on Bush Street, according to police.



The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.



The van was described as a silver-colored cargo van with a bicycle rack on top, police said.



Anyone with information about the van or its driver is encouraged to contact the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.