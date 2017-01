- A brief power outage at San Francisco's 24th Street Mission BART station has created a 20-minute delay on the system this afternoon.

The delay was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and was affecting trains heading toward San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae and Daly City, according to BART officials.

At about 3:40 p.m., a BART dispatcher said the power was back on at the station.

Trains are currently recovering from the delay, according to BART officials.