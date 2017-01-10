1 person hospitalized in downtown Oakland shooting

- A male victim has been injured in a shooting near City Hall in Oakland this afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:28 p.m. in the area of Broadway and 14th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officers blocked off Broadway late this afternoon for the investigation into the shooting. No other information about the case was immediately available.

An AC Transit spokesperson said buses are detouring around the downtown area