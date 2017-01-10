SF Police Commission president steps down for position with sheriff's department

- San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus has resigned her position on the commission to take a position as assistant chief legal counsel for the sheriff's department.



Loftus, a former prosecutor with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, had been working in the state attorney general's office as general counsel prior to taking the position with the sheriff's department.



Appointed to the Police Commission in 2012, Loftus has served as its president since 2014 and recently led it through the first revision of the Police Department's use of force policy in more than 20 years.



She is expected to join the sheriff's department on Jan. 17.



"Suzy Loftus is a forward thinking innovator whose skill and expertise in criminal justice and public safety policy will be a great asset to the sheriff's department," San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy said today.