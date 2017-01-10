BART train runs over tree on tracks near Balboa Park Station

- A downed tree limb on BART tracks near the Balboa Park Station is causing major delays this evening after a train ran it over, according to BART officials. There is no train service between 24th Street Station service and Colma .

The tree fell on the tracks between Daly City and the Balboa Park Station around 5:30 p.m., stopping trains in both directions and causing major delays system-wide, a dispatcher said around 5:50 p.m.

Before that, delays were caused by another equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City. That also affected passengers headed in both directions, BART officials said at about 4:50 p.m.

The equipment problem did not appear related to the brief power outage that occurred at the 24th Street station in San Francisco earlier this afternoon, a dispatcher said.

We’ve got a rescue train getting riders stuck on train that ran over tree. No injuries. https://t.co/ugZCi8RoRp — SFBART (@SFBART) January 11, 2017

We have a downed tree limb near Balboa Park. Both tracks are blocked due to incident. No train service between 24th-Daly City. Muni avail — SFBART (@SFBART) January 11, 2017