Mandatory evacuations as San Anselmo Creek expected to flood

SAN ANSELMO (BCN) Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in San Anselmo this evening due to flooding, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Police posted a statement online at 6:39 p.m. indicating that San Anselmo Creek was at 12 feet, and that flooding is expected to occur when the creek exceeds 13 feet.

Area residents have been advised to listen for the flood horn, which will blast five times, pause, blast five times, pause then blast five more times.

"This means that the creek is likely to exceed its banks," police said. "If you hear the flood horn and you live in an area that floods, you should immediately get to a second story or higher ground."

Residents were asked not to call 911 unless there's an emergency to avoid overwhelming dispatchers. They were also advised not to go downtown to see the creek levels.

"Flood waters are fast moving and very dangerous," police said.

Further details, including when the evacuations were ordered and which streets or neighborhoods they affect, were not immediately available.