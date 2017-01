A large tree fell, striking a home in Fairfax this evening and trapping a family inside, according to Marin County Sheriff's deputies.

The address was in the 300 block of Olema Road, according to a statement posted on social media at 7:39 p.m.

County and Ross Valley firefighters reported on social media around 8:30 p.m., two grandparents and their 6 & 7 year old grandchildren were rescued

No injuries were reported. Firefighters are on the scene, deputies said.