Hwy 101 reopens after flooding at Marin-Sonoma County line

Flooding along the San Anselmo Creek as a storm soaked the Bay Area on Jan. 8, 2016. (Photo: Leigh Martinez)
Posted:Jan 10 2017 10:03PM PST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 10:12PM PST

MARIN/SONOMA COUNTIES (BCN) - U.S. Highway 101 was briefly closed tonight in both directions due to dangerous conditions and flooding at the Sonoma and Marin county lines, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said the roadway was reopened around 10 p.m. 

Drivers taking surface roads between Marin and Sonoma counties are advised to be cautious when navigating the widespread flooding and landslides.

The westbound lanes of state Highway 37 are also closed between Lakeville Highway and Highway 101.


