Benicia declares emergency, due to storms

BENICIA (BCN) - The city of Benicia declared a local emergency Tuesday, and activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to this week's storm, city officials said.

The city has experienced extreme flooding, fallen trees, residential and commercial building damage, as well as numerous street closures, officials said.

On Tuesday, rain and runoff into Lake Herman caused the lake to overflow, which resulted in flooding in the Industrial Park area of Channel Road and Park Road.

According to city officials, weather conditions have threatened the safety of residents and property in Benicia. The storm has also overwhelmed the ability of maintenance and safety crews to respond to weather-related problems.

Residents are asked to remain indoors and avoid all flooded areas, city officials said.

The pictures show flooding at high tide, at the end of 5th Street and the Benicia Marina.

The city is reporting flooded streets, homes, toppled trees, and overwhelmed drain systems.

Everyone is encouraged to stay out of the flood zones and closed off streets.

Officials said they are surveying the City, and that a few businesses in the Benicia Industrial Park have been evacuated, because of the flooding.