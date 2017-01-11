Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours News Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours A series of major storms has drenched the Bay Area.

The storm has caused mudslides, power outages, flooding and washed out roads.

Here's a look at rainfall totals for the past 24 hours as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Ben Lomond: 4.40"

Mill Valley: 4.15"

East Santa Rosa Hills: 4.02"

Yountville: 3.23"

Orinda Hills: 3.07"

Concord: 1.45"

SFO-Airport: 1.25"

Sleepy Hollow: 5.01"

St. Helena: 3.20"

Ukiah: 2.61"

Redwood City: 1.84"

KTVU's Steve Paulson says we are not completely done. We'll see some scattered showers Wednesday with some bursts of moderate rain. He says the Santa Cruz Mountains will likely see rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

He says we'll get a break from the rain into the weekend, but it will be colder, which means ice could form on roadways.

There is a blizzard warning until noon Wednesday for the Sierra.