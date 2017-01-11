Rescue underway in flooded Hollister neighborhood News Rescue underway in flooded Hollister neighborhood A major rescue operation is underway in Hollister Wednesday morning after a creek overflowed and floodwaters gushed into more than two dozen homes.

At this point, at least 30 people have been rescued along Lovers Lane which is off of Highway 152.

The water in the area is knee high and it's rushing into many of the homes in the neighborhood. Hollister Fire started getting 911 calls from panicked residents saying they were trapped and couldn't get out of their homes.

Calfire and San Jose Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team brought in boats to get people to safety. All the accumulated rainfall from the past several days caused Pacheco Creek to overflow. Residents say it's never happened before.



While our KTVU crew was at the scene with firefighters, they found an elderly woman yelling from her window that she wanted to be rescued. Her husband just had surgery and couldn't walk out of the home. Crews were able to help get them to safety.

All the people rescued are being put onto shuttle buses and taken to the veterans building in Hollister.