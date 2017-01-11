Flooded Highway 37 closed through Novato area

- State Highway 37 in Marin County remains closed this afternoon because of flooding from this week's stormy weather, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 37 was closed through the Novato area between U.S. Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the water level actually rose today, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Westbound Highway 37, where several cars remain stranded this afternoon, was more flooded that eastbound Highway 37, Barclay said.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen, Barclay said.