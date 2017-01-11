Woman dies after being struck by truck towing trailer in SF's Cow Hollow

- A woman was killed in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood this afternoon when she was struck by a truck towing a trailer, according to police.

The woman was crossing at Union and Buchanan streets just after 12:30 p.m. when she was struck, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators are still working to determine what part of the truck or trailer made contact with the pedestrian, or whether a crime was committed, police said.