Russian River expected to stay at flood stage until Thursday night

SANTA ROSA (BCN)-- The Russian River is expected to remain at flood stage until 8 p.m. Thursday, a Sonoma County official said this afternoon.

The river was expected to reach its 37.7-feet crest at 2 p.m. today, county spokeswoman Rebecca Wachsberg said. An estimated 650 households are impacted when the river reaches 38 feet.

Advisory evacuation notices issued Sunday to the low-lying areas of Monte Rio and Guerneville remain in effect, Wachsberg said.

There were 47 road closures in the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County as of 2:45 p.m. today. Road closure information is available at http://roadconditions.sonoma-county.org/

The Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center remains active to provide information and emergency services. Residents should call 911 for emergencies.

Wachsberg said PG&E reported 6,000 homes without power today, and the utility company restored power to more than 25,000 homes since Sunday.

Boil water notices are in effect for River Bend Resort in Forestville, Clear Creek Water Company in Cloverdale, Bucher Water System in Healdsburg and Hilton Mutual Water Company in Forestville.

Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa and nearly all or parts of all Russian River parks are closed.

School closure information is available at http://www.scoe.org/pub/htdocs/storm-update-16.html.

