Scattered rain before a dry weekend

- It's another wet drive into work on Thursday.

KTVU's Steve Paulson says it's not a big system but it's producing some colder air which is producing snow in Lake County and at St. Helena.

He says the system will bring about 1/4 to 3/4" of rain with moderate bursts at times. The system will work its way south.

The rain will hit areas that don't need it after recent mudslides and road closures - including the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Temps are in the 50s.

After this system, we'll have a break from the rain through the weekend.

