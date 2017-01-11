16-year-old arrested for killing new dad in Balch Springs News 16-year-old arrested for killing new dad in Balch Springs A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man in Balch Springs last month.

Robert Eames was shot and killed at the Autumn Run Apartments just a day after Christmas and just five days after becoming a dad. He heard the alarm for his Hummer going off in the middle of the night and he went to go check on in.

Witnesses say an adult and a juvenile outside the apartment at the time. Once investigators identified the adult, he pointed them to the 16-year-old suspect. Police say the teen confessed to shooting and killing Eames.

Stephany Garza lives with a growing reminder of her murdered husband.

"It's hard to go every single day without that person that's supposed to grow old with you,” she said.

Her 3-week-old son, Hunter, was born just five days before his father's murder.

"He's a pretty big baby,” Garza said. “He's going to be big like his daddy was."

Stephany's brother, Adam Ordonez, is thankful for the progress in the case so far.

"I'm happy that he's behind bars and that it won't happen to another person,” he said.

But the family still wants answers.

"We don't have a motive as of right now,” explained Balch Springs PD Spokesman Pedro Gonzalez. “We're still gathering information. The detectives are still interviewing other witnesses, and we are still going on with the investigation."

"At 16 years old, why are you walking around with a weapon?” And not only walking around with a weapon, you're using said weapon and you took someone's life doing so,” Garza said. “[My son is] never going to grow up not knowing about his father. The sad thing is he's not going to grow up being with his father."

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said the arrest is also the result of the cooperation of other agencies like the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department’s crime scene investigators.

Eames, a 30-year-old Mississippi native, also leaves behind an older son in Mississippi.

The juvenile suspect is being held at the Henry Way Juvenile Justice Center. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

Family members say they plan to be at every single court hearing to ensure this teenager gets punished for the murder.