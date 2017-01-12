Chargers announce move to Los Angeles

- In a move affecting the Raiders' relocation effort, the San Diego chargers announced they are moving to Los Angeles.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos released a letter stating in part, "LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community."

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

The Chargers have been in San Diego for 56 years

The plan is for the Chargers to play at the 30,000 seat Stub Hub Center in Carson, California, for the next two seasons, until the $2.6 billion Rams stadium is finished.

The Chargers move would likely prevent the Raiders from returning to Los Angeles.

While moving to San Diego is now an option, Raiders owner Mark Davis is still committed to moving to Las Vegas.

He talked about his plan to an NFL owners committee yesterday in New York.

While Davis refused comment, the other owners told reporters that Davis is close to making a decision.

The Raiders have until February 15th to file relocation papers.

