San Francisco's iconic 'Lefty' O' Doul's announces move

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - Lefty O'Doul's, a long-running restaurant near San Francisco's Union Square, is looking for a new location nearby, a spokesman said today.

The restaurant, named for a San Francisco baseball player and team manager, is losing its lease at 333 Geary St., where it has been located since 1958, according to spokesman Lee Houskeeper.

It originally opened in 1940 on Powell Street and then moved to its current location after closing for a year in 1957, Houskeeper said.

Houskeeper said the restaurant is not closing, but plans to announce a new location at a press conference Friday.

Under current management, the restaurant is known for hosting events including an annual Christmas toy drive and a breakfast honoring survivors of the 1906 earthquake.

