River Otters spotted in Alamo Creek News River Otters spotted in Alamo Creek River otters have reappeared in Alamo Creek.

KTVU is told otters used to be in the creek, but there have been less recent sightings, possibly due to the drought.

As the Bay Area was drenched in rain this past week, the otters reappeared.

Michael Echsner caught five river otters on camera in Alamo Creek. He tells KTVU he spotted the otters on Wednesday.

The otters were near Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon.