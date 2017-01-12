SF Police Commission elects new president, vice president

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— The San Francisco Police Commission elected Julius Turman as its new president Wednesday following the resignation of commission president Suzy Loftus.



The commission voted unanimously to elect Turman as president and Commissioner Thomas Mazzucco as vice president following an emotional farewell to Loftus, who announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down to take a position as assistant chief counsel for the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.



Loftus, who was appointed to the commission by Mayor Ed Lee in 2012, has served as its president since 2014 and led it through a productive period that included the first revision of the Police Department's use of force policy in more than 20 years.



That policy is currently the subject of ongoing litigation with the police officers' union, which is seeking to block it from being implemented. However, a judge rejected the union's motion for an injunction last month.



Turman, a labor and employment lawyer and community activist, was appointed to the commission by the Board of Supervisors in 2011. He has served as vice president under two other board presidents but noted Wednesday

that it was "very rare" for a board appointee to be elected president.



"It will be my pleasure to serve and to follow in Suzy Loftus' footsteps," Turman said, noting that he would probably do some things differently than Loftus because "I'm a very different person."



"This commission has become a very important part of my life and I am honored to serve it because it serves the city that I live in and love, so thank you for this opportunity," Turman said.



Loftus' departure means that Lee will need to appoint a new commission member to fill her seat. Wednesday was her last commission meeting.