Russian River's flood waters recede News Russian River's flood waters recede As Russian River flood waters receded today, Guerneville became a place for people to look around, get around and stretch their legs.

- As Russian River flood waters receded today, Guerneville became a place for people to look around, get around and stretch their legs.

Guerneville's homeless shelter is usually open only on winter nights for about 30 people. Since the flooding began, it's been a 24/7 emergency shelter as well.

"We've been running 50, 55, 60 during the day and still running 40, 45, 50 at night," said Dannielle Danforth of the West County Community Services agency. Flood evacuee David Gould just barley got his RV towed out of his river side lot as the water rose around it. He is using the shelter for a few days. "I'm coming for showers, services and socializing a little bit. You know. it breaks up the monotony each day. So, that's what's going on right now," said Mr. Gould.

Mary Hess, came to check on her at Pumba who is safe and well fed by James, the property manager, in her apartment above the miniature golf park. "I have my bags packed, ready to go and James was going to bring it to me today, but I hard the water is not going to go down obviously not yet," said Ms. Hess.

Today was the first day David Frye got to town since Friday because his house, undamaged the flood was surrounded by water. "We were prepared. We had plenty of food and stuff and, you know, you just get prepared for it," said Mr. Frye. Frye says the rewards far outweigh occasional flooding. "Clean air, a lot slower, traffic nothing like Santa Rosa or, you know, it's like night and day; love it," he said.

The folks a the Coffee Bazaar, a place frequented by many locals, have done their level best to get this tourist friendly resort town's message out. "So, we've been doing live Facebook reports every day letting people know we are open here in the town of Guerneville, that the businesses are still running, " said Jessie Hughes, the Coffee Bazaar's manager.

Message delivered and the folks here say they'd love to see you ASAP.