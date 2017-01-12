San Benito Co. calls state of emergency due to contaminated water

- The recent flooding has prompted a water contamination health alert to be issued Thursday for San Benito County.

The potential for water contaminants to be present in individual well water systems exists, which could include sewage runoff, agricultural runoff, pesticides and other potentially hazardous materials.

Health officials advise residents within Lovers Lane, Frye Lane and San Felipe Road to Shore Road to take caution.

Residents in that area are being told not to not use tap water. It is said to be unsafe for any purpose.

You should not drink, bathe, wash clothes or let pets and livestock use this water.

According to the advisory, boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not eliminate the contamination.

Water is available to those residents through door to door delivery as well as at Dunneville Café and Market in Hollister at 5790 San Felipe Road from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information about directives in this alert or drinking water contaminants please call the Environmental Health Department at (831) 636-4035 during normal business hours or 831-636-4100 after business hours.

In support of these efforts, San Benito County has proclaimed a local state of emergency, and is requesting that the governor also support this request.

