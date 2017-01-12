2 band members from Tower of Power hit by train at Oakland's Jack London Square

- Two members of the local, soul, R&B band, Tower of Power, were struck by a train the band's manager confirmed to KTVU at Oakland's Jack London Square Thursday night.

The manager said the band who was performing at Yoshi's, located at 510 Embarcadero West near Clay, was staying at a nearby hotel and walking over to the concert venue.

Oakland Fire Department confirms the incident was reported around 7:40 p.m.

The two patients were transported to an area hospital after ambulances arrived at the scene, the fire department said on Twitter.

Tower of Power was scheduled to perform two shows at Yoshi's at 8 and 10 p.m.

We've sent a photographer to the scene. We'll update when more details become available.