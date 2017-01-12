40-lb. beaver found near Benicia elementary school recovering at wildlife sanctuary

- A disoriented beaver found outside a Benicia elementary school early this morning is recovering at the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek.

Lindsay officials said school personnel found the 40-pound male beaver near the front of Joe Henderson Elementary School located at 650 Hastings Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Animal control officers took the drooling, disoriented beaver to Lindsay for treatment.

Lindsay officials said despite a few abrasions and cuts on its feet and tail, the beaver appeared to be in good health.

The rodent will remain at the Lindsay overnight for observation and may be released Friday near where it was found in Benicia. Should the beaver need more time to recover, he will be transferred to another facility equipped with pools and ponds for rehabilitating beavers.

