SFPD updates residents on officer-involved shooting investigation News SFPD updates residents on officer-involved shooting investigation A town hall meeting was held by the San Francisco Police Department on Thursday evening to update residents on the investigation of an officer involved shooting. The meeting was held at the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center about a block away from where the shooting occurred on the morning of Jan. 6.

The family of Sean Moore said their loved one was shot by police outside of Moore’s home. Police said they were responding to a call of a man violating a restraining order and got into a struggle with Moore.

A spokesperson for the department said they tried to use a baton and pepper spray to subdue Moore before shots were fired.



Cleo Moore, Sean’s mother, said her son is recovering at San Francisco General Hospital, but she is unable to see him because he is police custody. A family attorney said Moore suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia and should never have been shot.



“They kept telling me that he was OK,” Cleo Moore said. “I pleaded with them not to hurt him… little did I know that he had already been shot.”



The family said after Moore was shot he ran inside his home and called 911.



The family told officers they should have used de-escalation techniques, especially on a man who suffers from mental illness.



According to police, officers were wearing body cameras. The department plans to review and learn from the footage. It was announced at the meeting that the video will be released to the public when the department feels the time is right.

The department plans to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting in 10 days.