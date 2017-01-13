Stalled maintenance vehicle causing major BART delays Friday morning

- BART reported major delays early Friday morning, because of a maintenance vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Oakland.

The transit agency announced at about 4:40 a.m. Friday, that a disabled maintenance vehicle was stalled between the MacArthur and 19th Street BART stations.

A BART dispatcher told KTVU traffic reporter, Sal Castaneda, that work crews had to power down the third rail, in order to move the vehicle.

Powering down the rail, means limited service.

While the issue affects the entire system, it's particulary problematic for BART riders traveling from the East Bay into San Francisco.

There were no timetables on when service would be fully restored.

At about 5:15 a.m., BART reported that it was in the process of restoring service, and trains were moving through downtown Oakland.

Sal Castaneda will have updates on KTVU and KTVU app.