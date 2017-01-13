Marin Co. resident dies of meningitis; worked out at Soul Cycle

- A resident of Marin County who worked out at a gym in Larkskpur, has died of meningitis, according to The Marin Independent Journal.

The paper says the person had taken spin classes at the Soul Cycle gym.

Public health officials are reportedly trying to contact people who worked out at the gym and others who may have had contact with the person.

According to Mayo Health Clinic meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and a stiff neck. Read more about signs and symptoms here.

Bacterial meningitis is treated with antibiotics.

Addition details on this meningitis case have not been released.

Stay with KTVU.com as we learn more about this case.