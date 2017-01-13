FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Guerneville flooding 11 years ago

KTVU archive footage

Posted:Jan 13 2017 02:48PM PST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 02:52PM PST

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - In this week's Flashback Friday we take a look at when the Russian River flooded this month, 11 years ago. 

Mike Mibach reported in our archive footage, and he recalls his memories of covering the flooding. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 