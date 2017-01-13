Dublin burglary suspect nabbed after being caught on video

-

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 13, 2017:

DUBLIN BURGLARY SUSPECT NABBED: Dublin police say they've arrested a woman caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home on New Year's Eve.

The break-in happened about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 as the family was out of town.



Surveillance video captured the woman opening the front door and then rummaging through the home. In a Facebook post, the resident said the burglar stole laptops, jewelry and other household items.

Dublin police responded after the resident viewed the footage remotely. Officers found a witness who saw a dark green minivan in the area.

Police and the victim posted the surveillance video on social media, which led investigators to identify Jennifer Smith, a 31-year-old local transient, as the suspect, authorities said. Most of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the family.

