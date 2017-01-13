Southbound Hwy 101 reopens after RV fire near SFO

- All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 are now open near the San Francisco International Airport after a motor home fire this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. and while the motor home was on the right hand shoulder, two lanes were closed to allow fire crews to battle the blaze.

It was extinguished by about 3:15 p.m. and the lanes were cleaned and reopened by 4:37 p.m., according to the CHP.

No additional details about the fire were immediately available.