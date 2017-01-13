Southbound Hwy 101 reopens after RV fire near SFO

MILBRAE, Calif. (BCN) - All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 are now open near the San Francisco International Airport after a motor home fire this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. and while the motor home was on the right hand shoulder, two lanes were closed to allow fire crews to battle the blaze.
It was extinguished by about 3:15 p.m. and the lanes were cleaned and reopened by 4:37 p.m., according to the CHP.
No additional details about the fire were immediately available.
RV under Fire 101 South / SFO Airport @KCBSNews @KTVU @kron4news pic.twitter.com/WNljaQ9R2x— Mario Ortega (@pops_11) January 13, 2017