California Trump supporters receive tickets to inauguration parade, ceremony, and ball

An East Bay woman who was a volunteer for the Trump campaign is excited to go to Washington D.C. next week now that she's got her tickets to the inauguration ball and parade.

One Bay Area Trump supporter Liz Ritchie got an official invitation to the inaugural parade, the ceremony, and the inaugural ball. On Friday, a knock at the door came with more good news.



"Up drives the FedEx and there's my real tickets showing up so I was so excited," said Ritchie, who served as a Northern California Trump campaign volunteer.

"The inauguration is right in here and I'm going to get to stand right in here," Ritchie said pointing to a small map, "This is the inaugural invitation, this is to the ball, this is to the welcome concert and this is to the parade...I'm wanting to soak up every minute and moment that I can of the whole entire experience."

She will be one of the estimated 800,000 people attending the inauguration. Preparations are ramping up, with flags already hanging from the capitol building where President-elect Trump will raise his right hand on the steps and take the oath of office.

At Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force practiced for the parade. About 1,000 Air Force members will march and another 300 members will join the inauguration security force, which includes some 28,000 people from various agencies.

The director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy says they have been conducting as many as 40 mock scenarios and are practicing their response plans.

"there's nothing specific, no credible threats at this point," said Clancy, who said there were new concerns compared to the last inauguration, "we weren't as concerned about drones, the UAS’s, the unmanned aerial system."

Trucks filled with concrete and buses will line the perimeter as a barrier to any potential vehicle attacks as seen in Germany and France. At least 99 different organizations have requested permits to hold rallies, both for and against the new president.

Liz Ritchie, who spent months working without pay as many as 18 hours a day as a campaign volunteer, says the inauguration tickets are the best reward.

"All of this is just so exciting. It's gravy that I could never have had expected to have happen in my life. I feel so blessed," Ritchie said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to swear in Mr. Trump. Justice Clarence Thomas is listed as administering the oath for Mike Pence to become Vice-President.

Some members of Congress have said they don't plan to attend the inauguration. On Friday, Congressman John Lewis of Georgia said he will boycott the inauguration.

He is now one of seven Democrats who say they won't go. That includes California representatives Barbara Lee, from Oakland and Jared Huffman of Marin County.

The others are Representatives Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Earl Bluemnauer of Oregon.

Mr. Trump's rival Secretary Hillary Clinton has said she'll attend along with former President Bill Clinton.