Watsonville police investigating shooting

- Police in Watsonville this morning are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers with the Watsonville Police Department responded at 12:26 a.m. to the area of Jefferson Street and East Lake Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Officers did not locate a crime scene or witnesses.

A short time later, a victim suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Watsonville Community Hospital.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators, police said.

The victim was then transported to a trauma center.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.