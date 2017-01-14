Oakland police searching for missing toddler News Oakland police searching for missing toddler Oakland Police are searching for a 3-year-old boy who has been missing since late Friday.

His mother let him go to a store with a woman she had just met and the two never returned.

An Amber Alert has not been issued in this case. Police say there is not clear evidence that the child is in danger.

The boy was last seen at a clinic on McArthur Boulevard in Oakland.

Dartanian Brooks Jr. was last seen wearing a red Angry Birds beanie and a green Ninja Turtles shirt.

Police believe the boy is with 48-year-old Tammy Martin.

Dartanian was last seen driving with Martin in a 99 Blue Honda Odyssey minivan that has a black garbage bag covering the rear window.

If anyone spots the missing child or woman he's with, call Oakland Police.