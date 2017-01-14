'Skinny dipping' couple rescued from Ocean Beach News 'Skinny dipping' couple rescued from Ocean Beach Authorities rescued a couple who went skinny dipping at San Francisco's Ocean Beach early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 1 a.m.

They said a man and a woman decided to venture out in the water, naked, in 40-degree weather.

They found the couple stranded in the water and rocks below the Cliff House restaurant.

In the video, you can hear authorities saying, "we have the civilian. They are on their way up, then we will send the rope down to you and we're going to help you up."

Frank Cercos with the San Francisco Fire Department says, "This is treacherous water to say the least and the cliff face, accounts for many rescues over the years. And it's not a place where anyone should be attending at night, let alone during the day".

The two swimmers were taken to the hospital to be checked out. They were both responsive and alert.

There is no word on whether they will be cited for going into the water.