2 dead, 2 wounded in Thursday night homicide in Salinas

- Two people died and two others were injured during a shooting Thursday night in Salinas, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunrise Street, police said.

Police did not identify the two victims who died.

The two people who were wounded suffered gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests were made, however police detained three people and are continuing to investigate their role in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Detective Ken Hendrickson at (831) 758-7129 or Detective Ken Schwener at (831) 758-7276. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the police tip line at (831) 775-4222 or (800) 782-7463.