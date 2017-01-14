High Speed Rail is over budget and behind schedule News High Speed Rail is over budget and behind schedule California's High Speed Rail project is running into major money problems.

The first 118 miles of the project is costing $3.5 billion more than projected and it is seven years behind schedule.

The Los Angeles Times obtained a confidential analysis by the Federal Railroad Administration and it says that building bridges, viaducts, and tracks between the cities of Merced and Shafter could cost $10 billion.

It was originally budgeted for $6.5 billion.

The stretch was supposed to finished this year, but it is now estimated to be completed in the year 2024.

Issues include delays in environmental planning, lags in record keeping,and continued failures to acquire land.