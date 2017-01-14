Cal student awakes to find man trying to take laptop

- A student at the University of California at Berkeley awoke early Friday morning to a find a man in his room attempting to take his laptop, campus police said.

The hot prowl burglary occurred at about 6 a.m. at the school's International House, located at 2299 Piedmont Ave., according to university police.

The when the suspect saw that the student was awake, the suspect fled the room.

The suspect was described as a black man with a light complexion in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with natural, short hair and a mustache.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had a red and black checkered hood, black pants and black and white shoes with a red and black checkered backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact university police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.